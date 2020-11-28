ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a three-month consultant contract with Pearl Iizuka to serve as the cash-strapped District’s chief business officer at its Nov. 19 meeting.
Iizuka will take over for the departing Lynn David, who serves as deputy superintendent of Business Services.
Iizuka’s contract will run from Tuesday through March 1 for an amount not to exceed $50,000.
“If there is a need to extend that I will come back to the Board in advance of March 3, well in advance of that, so we can discuss that,” Superintendent Larry King said at the meeting.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified needs a qualified consultant to assist the District with its efforts to ensure fiscal solvency, King said.
“I spoke with folks at (Los Angeles County Office of Education) that are familiar with her work,” King said. “She has quite a resumé.”
King added Iizuka has been retired for nine years. She has worked with several school Districts to ensure their fiscal solvency.
The fiscal impact of Iizuka’s contract will not exceed the current amount the District would pay David if she were to remain with the District. In addition, the District will save money by not paying retirement or vacation or sick leave.
“It may seem ironic to approve a consultant in finance when we just talked about our finances,” trustee Michael Fox said. “But frankly, it’s the most important time to have a good financial background in the District. With Ms. David leaving us now is not the time to go without a business director.”
Trustee Brandon Roque agreed.
“Right now is the time when we need someone experienced; we need someone strong; and we need someone that can hopefully help us navigate this issue,” Roque said.
Board President Ken Pfalzgraf asked whether Iizuka understands the dire circumstances that she is walking into, to which King said yes.
Pfalzgraf also asked the Iizuka provide an objective summary of the District’s financial department looks like in its current practices.
