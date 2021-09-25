ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously ratified a temporary contract with consultant Paula Chamberlain to serve as interim principal at Vasquez High School.
Vasquez High is in need a new principal following the resignation of former Principal Matthew Brockway. Brockway left Acton-Agua Dulce Unified earlier this month for a job with another school district.
Chamberlain’s consultant contract runs from Sept. 13 through Nov. 30. She will be paid about $608 per day for an amount not to exceed $35,000 for the 2021-22 school year.
Acton-Agua Dulce Superintendent Eric Sahakian thanked school site staff, teachers, parents and students for their input on the Vasquez High principal stakeholder survey.
“The survey responses help us build a profile and characteristics that support the recruitment of the ideal candidate for Vasquez High,” Sahakian said at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.
Stakeholders rated the top five leadership qualities the next principal of Vasquez High should possess. Those are a good communicator, proactive, empowering teachers and staff, and having high expectations for students, teachers, staff and self. Respondents also seek an educator with secondary leadership experience.
Through the coming weeks, Sahakian said, they will review candidate applications, conduct interviews and identify the best fit for Vasquez High as well as for the district as a whole.
“I’m truly confident that together working as a team — students, parents, teachers, staff, administration —we can build on the excellent foundation that is Vasquez High School,” Sahakian said.
Chamberlain is a retired educator with experience as a high school teacher and elementary and high school principal.
“Dr. Chamberlain has a strong dedication to student achievement coupled with an emphasis on social emotional learning for our students,” Sahakian said.
