ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved an afterschool program with Sunny Days that will be the third program offered through the Canyon Country-based nonprofit.
The Board previously approved toddler and preschool services and an afterschool literacy program for first through fourth-grade Meadowlark Elementary School families at its Aug. 12 meeting.
The new program approved at Thursday night’s meeting will be a year-round childcare program for children in transitional kindergarten through seventh grade at Acton School on Crown Valley Road near the district office. Priority registration will be open to children attending Acton-Agua Dulce schools first, followed by children who live within the district’s area of attendance.
In response to a question from Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf, Ahsan Mirza, Acton-Agua Dulce’s assistant superintendent of Business Services, said the District is negotiating with Sunny Days to provide a subsidy for parents who qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program.
Pfalzgraf also said he hope the Acton-Agua Dulce Teachers Association supported the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.