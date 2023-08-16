ACTON — Three people, including a former trustee, submitted applications to be considered for a provisional appointment to the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Board of Education.
The district has a vacancy to fill on the board following the resignation of former trustee Tim Jorgensen, who resigned his seat in June after he moved out of the district’s boundaries.
The candidates are Jorge De Jesus III, Chad Wadsworth and William Mayes. Wadsworth served two years on the board, from 2020 to 2022. He won a short-term, two-year seat in November 2020. He did not run for reelection last year.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education will interview the candidates during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the district office, 32248 Crown Valley Road. The board will appoint someone to replace Jorgensen. The provisional appointee will serve until November 2024 when the seat is up for a new four-year term.
