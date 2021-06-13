ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will add Project Lead The Way’s Biomedical Science and Engineering Science curriculum for ninth- through 12th-graders at Vasquez High School starting in the fall of 2022.
The courses include Principles of Biomedical Science, Human Body Systems, Introduction to Engineering Design and Principles of Engineering.
Acton-Agua Dulce trustees approved the purchase of the curriculum at a cost of $106,532 during a special Wednesday night meeting.
Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit organization considered the nation’s leading provider of kindergarten through 12th-grade science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
“When we surveyed Vasquez High School’s Science Department we found that 100% felt that Project Lead The Way represents a good enrichment option starting in the fall of 2022,” Vasquez High Principal Matthew Brockway said during the meeting.
Brockway said Project Lead The Way creates an engaging, hands-on classroom environment that empowers students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills they need to thrive.
The District will spend the 2021-22 school year to get teachers trained in Project Lead The Way courses as well as get students excited about the programs.
Board Vice President Tim Jorgensen, a retired Vasquez High teacher, complimented Brockway and Assistant Superintendent Kimberlee Shaw for bringing the proposal to the Board. He recalled that in the 2008-09 school year, results from a student survey indicated that they wanted something to do with health careers.
“Biomedical health, that’s just one of the segments and I’m very excited that after all this time we’ve got something that we can get,” Jorgensen said. He predicted students will be eager to start the programs.
Board President Kelly Jensen agreed.
“Thank you for this,” Jensen said. “I know it’s a lot of work and I know that Project Lead The Way, there’s a lot to it in putting this program together. I appreciate both of you bringing this to our students.”
Brockway also thanked teachers Nicole Chun and Alexa Lepp for their contributions to bringing Project Lead The Way to the District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.