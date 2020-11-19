Thanksgiving meal options for families in need include a grab and go feast offered by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and a different Thanksgiving Day meal through Grace Resources.
The LA County Department of Parks and Recreation will conduct Thanksgiving Grab and Go events Friday and Saturday in Quartz Hill, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village.
Parks staff will distribute gift certificates for turkeys, shelf-stable foods and crafts for up to 300 families per park.
Registration is required. Only one registration per household is allowed.
To register, visit http://reservations.lacounty.gov and search for the park of your choice. Each park’s event has been divided into three, one-hour time slots in an effort to manage traffic congestion.
George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A snow storm canceled last year’s Thanksgiving Day event at Grace Resource Center. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization will sponsor its annual Thanksgiving meal at Lancaster First Assembly of God, 44514 20th St. West.
The meal will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 26.
“They’re going to be serving 400 catered meals from Texas Cattle Co.,” Sharon Johnson, food and volunteer services coordinator for Grace Resources.
The meals are open to anyone who comes to the church. Recipients have to be present to receive a meal.
All volunteer opportunities are filled. However, if people want to donate pies, they can contact Grace Resource Center at 661-940-5272.
“We could still use more pies but they have to call us,” Johnson said.
Any donated pies will first go to Grace Resource Center, where they will be sliced and boxed up for transport to the church.
