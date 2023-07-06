LANCASTER — As the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation after two deputies were seen using force to detain two people outside the WinCo Foods supermarket last month, a coalition of civil rights activists called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the deputies who were captured on a “disturbing” cellphone video detaining a Black man and woman suspected of robbing the store.

The incident occurred June 24 at WinCo, at 740 West Ave. K-4, when Lancaster station deputies responded to a report of an in-progress robbery. Upon arrival, deputies approached a man and a woman who matched the description given by store security personnel in calls placed to 911, authorities said.

(3) comments

Riker Muley Bono
Riker Muley Bono

Also Winco is an employee owned store. I have shopped both Lancaster and Victorville stores, both have black employees.

Riker Muley Bono
Riker Muley Bono

I'm not commenting on the parking lot incident, my comment is to what happened inside the store. One did try to steal a cake, one did physically touch a security guard. So both did do something illegal. I am asking Black Lives Matter to explain how was that racist an any way with WinCo, and also for B. L.M. to also stop saying this remark: " it was just a cake " because cake or a million dollars, it's still wrong.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

This seems staged. The comment by Najee Ali “The deputies never tried to de-escalate the situation from the very beginning,” is false...the statement by the deputy “Just sit down, dude; we’ll figure this out,” kinda contradicts Ali's statement. In order to protect society the police need to be in control. That's just the way it is. We do not want A.V. to become another Portland Oregon Cesspool, or another San Francisco Cesspool. Teach your children to cooperate with law enforcement...They out gun you, they out radio you, and they out man you....just cooperate, If you are innocent...you have no reason to resist....in the long run, it will just cause you grief.

