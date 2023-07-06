LANCASTER — As the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation after two deputies were seen using force to detain two people outside the WinCo Foods supermarket last month, a coalition of civil rights activists called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the deputies who were captured on a “disturbing” cellphone video detaining a Black man and woman suspected of robbing the store.
The incident occurred June 24 at WinCo, at 740 West Ave. K-4, when Lancaster station deputies responded to a report of an in-progress robbery. Upon arrival, deputies approached a man and a woman who matched the description given by store security personnel in calls placed to 911, authorities said.
“As deputies attempted to detain the individuals described by store security personnel, the encounter escalated into a use-of-force incident that was captured by a community member with a cellphone camera,” the department said in a statement released Monday night. “The video is disturbing.”
The “disturbing video” shows the man proclaiming his innocence as deputies detain him and the woman films the encounter with her cellphone. One of the deputies then goes to the woman and drops her to the ground, prompting an “Oh, no!” from Lisa Michelle Garrett, the woman who recorded.
On Monday, the sheriff’s department released body-worn camera videos from the two deputies, along with the announcement of the investigation. Both deputies have been reassigned from field duty pending further administrative review.
One of the videos starts after the deputy arrived. It shows the deputy order the man on the ground and then repeatedly order him to put his hands on the hood.
“Have a seat, then,” the deputy said after the man apparently ignored the previous order.
“Just sit down, dude; we’ll figure this out,” the deputy said.
At one point, the man could be heard saying, “I told them to call the police. … I waited for you.”
As the deputies approached the man, one said that they want to pat him down and put handcuffs on him to detain him. The man asked why he is being arrested and the deputy said he is being detained. As the deputies handcuff him, the man could be heard complaining about his arm. Looking toward the woman, the man repeatedly said that the woman has cancer as the other deputy detained her.
“Why you guys doing all this?” the man said. “That man was threatening me, man.”
In the other body-worn camera video, the woman filming with her cellphone could be heard saying, “You can’t touch me” as the deputy approached her and said “stop” and get down on the ground. The woman fell to the ground and said, “I can’t breathe” as the deputy attempted to restrain her. During the struggle, the woman threatened to sue the deputy after he threatened to punch her in the face.
After saying, “I can’t breathe” and asking for the deputy to stop “manhandling” her, the deputy sprayed her with pepper spray.
“I didn’t do nothing,” she said. The woman had a face mask in her hand and appeared to want to put it on.
The man and woman were handcuffed and placed into separate patrol vehicles.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, called the video that showed a deputy slamming a woman to the ground “disturbing.”
“The department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into this incident,” Luna said.
The investigation will include interviews of all witnesses, the involved personnel, a review of body-worn camera video captured by responding personnel, surveillance video from the store and cellphone video from a community member.
Luna urged anyone who witnessed the event or who may have additional video to contact the sheriff’s department.
“I want to make it clear to all of our community that this investigation is to objectively — and I do repeat objectively — determine if the force used was reasonable, if it was necessary, if it was appropriate and proportional to the level of actions that were described,” Luna said.
He added that includes what led up to the confrontation.
Luna said deputies went to the store in response to a call from an employee who said two customers “were assaulting loss-prevention employees.”
Luna added that he is committed to full transparency, which is why the department released the body-worn camera videos on Monday night. As for the delay in releasing the body-cam footage, he said that he was not aware of the community member’s video until last Friday night, nearly two weeks after the incident.
“What we’ve directed our command staff to do is to organize a meeting with community stakeholders later on this week,” Luna said. “Those phone calls have already started. We’re still trying to identify a location and work with others to put this (together) but it will give the community an opportunity and our community leaders out there to bring forward their concerns regarding this incident. And our full intent is to work with the community and based on some of the community outcry that I’ve heard. There has been some challenges out in that area.
“… I always think we can do better, but again, I don’t know all the facts, and as we get them, we’ll be sharing them with our community,” he said.
The relationship between the man and woman involved in the confrontation was unknown, despite some reports suggesting they were a married couple. But Luna said the pair went into the WinCo store together and were involved in an altercation with store security.
Luna said the man and woman were ultimately arrested, then cited and released, on alleged violations including resisting an officer, attempted petty theft and interfering with a business. According to Luna, the woman seen being thrown to the ground was taken to a hospital and treated for pain to her eyes from the pepper spray and abrasions on her arms.
In addition to the sheriff’s internal affairs investigation, probes are likely to be conducted by the county Inspector General’s office and the Department of Justice, which oversees sheriff’s operations in the area due to the federal consent decree.
Political and social activist Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, organized a protest in front of the store Wednesday afternoon to call for both deputies to be arrested and charged with excessive force. He also questioned why the sheriff’s department did not release the body-worn camera videos until after the cellphone video went viral on social media.
“We believe it’s important that the deputies’ names be released immediately for transparency and that way we can also find out whether they have a past history of complaints or abuse allegations as well as any ties to deputy gang cliques,” Ali said in a telephone interview.
“The deputies never tried to de-escalate the situation from the very beginning,” Ali said. “They were the aggressors.”
An estimated 150 people attended the protest.
Ali called on Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to hold the deputies accountable.
“I just find it hard to believe if this has been two elderly white suspects that they would have been treated in the manner of these Black suspects were,” Ali said.
Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley also scheduled a protest Wednesday in front of the store.
“We are more than tired of this conduct from those we pay to ‘protect and serve’ us,” Waunette Cullors, Keppel School District Trustee and Cancel the Contract Director said in a statement. “While we are encouraged to see that the sheriff’s department removed the deputies from the streets and is promising an investigation, his deputies lack training and common decency, and are not being held to any standards. As Black residents of this community, we are tired of living in fear of the police.”
City News Service contributed to this story.
(3) comments
Also Winco is an employee owned store. I have shopped both Lancaster and Victorville stores, both have black employees.
I'm not commenting on the parking lot incident, my comment is to what happened inside the store. One did try to steal a cake, one did physically touch a security guard. So both did do something illegal. I am asking Black Lives Matter to explain how was that racist an any way with WinCo, and also for B. L.M. to also stop saying this remark: " it was just a cake " because cake or a million dollars, it's still wrong.
This seems staged. The comment by Najee Ali “The deputies never tried to de-escalate the situation from the very beginning,” is false...the statement by the deputy “Just sit down, dude; we’ll figure this out,” kinda contradicts Ali's statement. In order to protect society the police need to be in control. That's just the way it is. We do not want A.V. to become another Portland Oregon Cesspool, or another San Francisco Cesspool. Teach your children to cooperate with law enforcement...They out gun you, they out radio you, and they out man you....just cooperate, If you are innocent...you have no reason to resist....in the long run, it will just cause you grief.
