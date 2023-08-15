Kansas Newspaper Raid

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions Sunday about a raid by local police and sheriff’s deputies on his newspaper’s newsroom and his home in Marion, Kan.

 Associated Press

MARION, Kan. — A small newspaper and a police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech that is being watched around the country after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher.

Officials with the Marion Police Department confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record in the Friday raid, prompting press freedom watchdogs to condemn the actions of local authorities as a blatant violation of the US Constitution’s protection for a free press. The police searches were apparently prompted by a complaint from a local restaurant owner, Kari Newell, who accused the newspaper of invading her privacy after it obtained copies of her driving record, which included a 2008 conviction for drunk driving.

