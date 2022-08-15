Kansas Abortion Vote

Allie Utley (left) and Jae Moyer (center) of Overland Park, Kan., reacts during a primary watch party, Aug. 2, at the Overland Park Convention Center. A notable increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a surprising shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results.

 Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights.

Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas Republican Assembly, told the Kansas City Star he wants to pay for the recount that Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, requested because he believes it could change the outcome. The 165,000-vote difference in the election makes that unlikely, however.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Snowden proved out Govt. is a lying POS...and you think the dirtbags wouldn't rig an election...? Are you that naive...? Anyone convicted of tampering with an election should get a mandatory 5 year prison sentence....and a beating.

