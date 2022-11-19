SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carol Leigh, a San Francisco activist who is credited with coining the term “sex work” and who sought, for decades, to improve conditions for prostitutes and others in the adult entertainment business, has died. She was 71.

Kate Marquez, the executor of her estate, said Leigh died, Wednesday, of cancer, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, Thursday.

