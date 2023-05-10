BAKERSFIELD — The ACLU Foundations of Southern and Northern California and co-counsel Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Martínez Aguilasocho Law filed a lawsuit Monday against Kern County and Kern County Superior Court for systematically denying poor misdemeanor defendants their constitutional rights to counsel and due process.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of UFW Foundation and three Kern County residents.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

"""misdemeanor arraignment plea""" no one is doing prison time....lol lol the Lawyers are just upset that they are not getting enough clientele...During Hard Times, the Lawyers and Real Estate agents suffer the most.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.