LANCASTER — A report by the American Civil Liberties Union alleged people experiencing homelessness in the City of Lancaster are disproportionately targeted and put in dangerous situations as a result of their status.
The ACLU compiled the report, “Banished and Abandoned: Criminalization and Displacement of Unhoused People in Lancaster,” from “semi-structured” interviews with 53 unhoused Lancaster residents between February 2019 and October 2020. The ACLU also interviewed local activists and organizations working on homelessness issues in the area, and reviewed of thousands of publicly available records.
The report described a “dragnet of criminalization within city limits (that) involves a campaign of non-stop harassment.”
The report called out the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provides contracted law enforcement services for Lancaster, for enforcing city ordinances that criminalize homelessness.
“They also use their authority to harass and banish unhoused community members to the high desert by threat of citation,” the report said.
The report came on the heels of a lawsuit that the ACLU and the UC Irvine Consumer Law Clinic filed earlier this month in Los Angeles Count Superior Court alleging that Lancaster’s administrative citation system is unconstitutional. People experiencing homelessness have been subjected to fines of $500 for the first citation and $1,000 for the second without the possibility of appeal unless full payment is received.
“I’m offended by them. That ordinance had nothing to do with the homeless,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said Tuesday.
Parris added the ordinance was designed to keep people who are committing low-level crimes out of the criminal justice system.
“There’s no benefit to any of us to give somebody a criminal rap sheet that keeps them from being able to do their job,” Parris said. “Do we need to make adjustments to that ordinance? Of course we do; no one has ever done it before.”
Parris agreed making people pay $500 before they can appeal a citation was wrong, so they fixed it.
According to the “Banished and Abandoned” report, deputies and city code enforcement officials regularly bulldoze encampments of unhoused people and order them to move by threat of citation. That pushes people outside of city limits, “where they are marginalized, abandoned, and quite literally left to die,” the report said.
People banished to the desert face dangers presented by constant exposure to the elements and a lack of access to resources. The report also said enforcement is marked by racial disparities. Black people are disproportionately targeted with enforcement of loitering and camping ordinances.
Parris disagreed.
“That’s not my experience; most of the homeless people I see are white,” Parris said.
The ACLU reviewed citation records from Feb. 28, 2019 through Sept. 25, 2020, and sheriff’s department records dating back to 2018 on stops and infraction citations targeting unhoused people.
The report says the problem of homelessness is more severe in Lancaster than in the City of Los Angeles, or LA County as a whole. According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, more than 2,000 people in Lancaster were unhoused last year. Of those, 98.5% were living in unsheltered conditions.
According to the report, Lancaster has about 13 people experiencing homelessness per 1,000 population, compared to 10.38 people per 1,000 population in the City of Los Angeles, and 6.62 people per 1,000
population countywide.
“Why aren’t they complaining about the fact that we get so little per capita for our homeless population than everybody else in the county? The Antelope Valley gets pennies on the dollar,” Parris said.
Parris added he has always been concerned about people living in desert.
“I don’t think people should live in the desert,” Parris said.
The mayor added he will not let people “camp in your front yard.”
People need to follow the law, he added. They go out to the desert because they are terrified to go to Los Angeles, where the homeless population is the “law of the jungle.”
“They’re preyed on down there. It’s a frightening place to be if you’re homeless in Los Angeles, so I understand they go to the desert. But it’s not a problem we created.
Parris deemed the report “fictional reading” that had nothing to do with solving the problem.
“And no, we are not going to let people violate the law because they’re homeless and want the money,” Parris said.
