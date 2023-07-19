North Korea US

A US soldier stands outside of the Peace House, the venue for the planned 2018 summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea — An American soldier who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison, fled across the heavily armed border into North Korea, US officials said Tuesday, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years.

Private 2nd Class Travis King had been held on assault charges and was released on July 10 after serving his time. He was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, on Monday, where he could have faced additional military disciplinary actions and discharge from the service.

