Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Victims Bureau recently arrested a sexual predator wanted for lewd acts on a child.
An 18-year-old female reported repeated sexual assault by her stepfather, when she was between nine and 17 years old. He also repeatedly sexually assaulted her younger sister.
The stepfather has been identified as 39-year-old Abraham Williams.
The assaults occurred while the three lived together in various locations, to include Granada Hills, Palmdale and Salt Lake City, Utah. In addition, the suspect fathered two children with one of the victims. When confronted by the family, Williams fled and had not been heard from in approximately two years.
With the assistance of the Ventura County Auto Theft Taskforce, Williams was located and arrested on Aug. 31. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed 14 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old. Williams was held on a $3.1 million bail.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app or P3 Mobile for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
