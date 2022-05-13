LANCASTER — The arraignment for a Lancaster man charged with fatally shooting his four children and their grandmother, was postponed, to June 15.
Germarcus David, 30, was scheduled to be arraigned, Thursday, at the Antelope Valley Courthouse for the November shootings.
He is charged with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death in the Nov. 28 shootings, in which his children — Namyiah David, 11; Germarcus David Jr., seven; Kaden David, two; Noah David, 19 months; and Ericka England, 51, were killed.
He is being held in lieu of $10 million bail.
England was babysitting her grandchildren at family’s home in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane in Lancaster, on the night of the shootings. The children’s mother returned home to find the bodies of her family and called 911, authorities said.
Each of the victims was shot in the upper body, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials.
Germarcus David turned himself in to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies at the Lancaster Station within minutes of his wife’s arrival at home. He has been in custody ever since.
He made his first court appearance, on Dec. 2. His arraignment proceedings have been postponed several times since then.
“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges, last year. “Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time.”
Germarcus David, a security guard, posted on social media, about living a good and religious life. On Oct. 27, on what appears to be his Facebook page, he posted “My ultimate life goal is to leave people, places, things, circumstances and the world better than I found them. To me, that is the most important pursuit in this world.”
The post went on to talk about contributing to his community and lifting others up, something “I want my children to grow up seeing.”
