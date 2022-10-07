Obit Kevin Locke

This photo provided by Ohiyesa Locke shows Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, in Bismarck, ND, in 2018.

 Ohiyesa Locke via AP

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family.

A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died, Sept. 30, after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said, Monday.

