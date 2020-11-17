PALMDALE (CNS) — A man allegedly driving drunk was in custody today in connection with a single-vehicle crash in Palmdale that killed a 2-year-old boy who was riding in the car, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 9:10 p.m., Sunday on East Avenue P east of 240th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Devon Dorsey, 26, of California City, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.
Dorsey was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision,” a CHP statement said.
Michael Bonner of Rosamond in Kern County died at a hospital, the CHP reported.
According to the CHP, Dorsey was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion west on Avenue P when “for reasons yet to be determined,” he steered to the right and the car hit a raised dirt embankment and overturned, ejecting the boy.
A woman and a girl riding in the car were injured. Shonterra Dillard, 23, suffered moderate injuries and Mytia Bonner, 3, suffered minor injuries.
They are also from Rosamond, the CHP reported.
The woman and the children are related to one another, but the driver is not related to them, the CHP said. Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP’s Antelope Valley area office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.