PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Interim Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell can drop the “interim” from her title after the charter school’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to hire Braswell as the Aerospace Academy’s permanent superintendent and executive director on Monday night.
“The Board is thrilled that Julie has agreed to continue leading The Palmdale Aerospace Academy,” Board President Kathe Duren said in a statement. “She is the complete package, everything a Board looks for in a superintendent. She is a dedicated leader and team builder who brings decades of experience at all levels of education to our leadership team.”
The Board named Braswell interim executive director/superintendent in April following the resignation of former Executive Director/Superintendent Matthew Winheim.
Braswell previously served as director of Special Education for Palmdale School District before she joined the Aerospace Academy in April 2020 also as director of Special Education. She began her nearly 30-year educational career as a classroom teacher, where she served both regular and special education students. She has also served as a school site administrator.
“I was honored to be selected as interim superintendent and am excited to continue this journey,” Braswell said in a statement. “We still have challenges ahead of us as we navigate the pandemic, but we have the right team in place to keep our students creating, designing, and exploring.”
Although the Board used executive search firm Leadership Associates to conduct a search for a new director of Human Resources, the Board did not conduct an executive search for a new superintendent.
“The sudden resignation of Mr. Winheim required our Board to take immediate action to appoint an interim superintendent,” Duren said in a statement. “Julie Braswell was the logical choice to fill the position of interim superintendent while a permanent replacement could be found.”
The statement highlighted Braswell’s nearly 30 years of local educational leadership and experience.
“During her tenure at TPAA, Ms. Braswell had developed strong relationships with both the staff and our Board,” Duren said. “Our board of directors spent the next few months discussing the long-term leadership needs of TPAA. During this period of time, we noticed that the academy’s students and staff were thriving under Ms. Braswell’s leadership. The Board continued to monitor Ms. Braswell’s performance and ultimately decided that a costly and exhaustive recruitment search for a new superintendent would not yield a better candidate than Ms. Braswell. A decision was made to offer the position of superintendent and executive director to Julie Braswell, which was unanimously supported by our entire Board of directors.”
