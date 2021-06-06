PALMDALE — Palmdale High School Health Careers Academy students are accustomed to success at the annual California HOSA Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference, and this year was no exception despite the all-virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five students — James Aguilar, Rachel Tepas, Emily Espinosa Nunez, Nailea Espinal Baires, and Elayna Pfundtstein — earned a spot in the HOSA 2021 Virtual International Leadership Conference, which will be held June 23-26.
“It was very challenging to be done virtually,” Academy adviser Angela Hefter said.
The students spent the past year on distance learning due to the pandemic. They returned to campus in the spring with a few weeks remaining before the end of the school year.
“As an adviser, we didn’t have the appropriate time to really work with them because we were so restricted on meeting with them,” she said.
The virtual state leadership conference was held the first week of April. In a typical year, HOSA students must pass a written exam before they can continue on to the hands-on skilled event if they are competing in one. But 2021 is not a typical year; the teams had to pivot.
“With it being done virtually, I would think their dedication and what they had was over the top,” Hefter said.
Palmdale High had 60 students attempt the state leadership conference. Statewide about 3,500 students competed, down from previous years. Anecdotally, Hefter said some teachers/HOSA advisers opted out to avoid giving students more work when they were already doing so much work virtually. Palmdale High went all in.
“The District supported us for extra hours to be able help the kids in any way we possibly could,” she said.
A lot of it was tests and presentations. The skilled events relied on students’ critical thinking skills instead of their hands-on skills. Since students could not demonstrate what to do, they explained to the judges what they needed to do for their given scenario within a five-minute window. They did this working virtually with team members separated and working from their own home.
Class of 2021 graduates James Aguilar and Rachel Tepas won a gold medal in the CPR/first aid event. They had two minutes to collaborate before they started the competition.
“We really didn’t have any sort of idea how it was going to go,” Tepas said. “We were prepared more so on information but really couldn’t prepare as to how the simulation was going to be run. We went in kind of being prepared for anything that was going to be done to us.”
She has been friends with Aguilar for so long that once they got their scenario, they knew what they were going to say.
“It came naturally to us,” she said.
“Mrs. Hefter tried to prepare us the best she could,” Aguilar said. “Luckily, it was something that we had studied, so we were able to do it just fine.”
For their critical thinking question, the students had to explain what they look for when assessing a scene. For their scenario, they had to explain what they would do if a mother came to them with a baby choking.
“You explain everything you’re supposed to do from the beginning to the end,” Aguilar said.
They answered the first straightforward question, then explained everything they would do in the scenario until the judges told them to stop.
“We took the whole five minutes,” Aguilar said.
Tepas said they worked out ahead of time who would which questions so they could support each other in case either one missed something.
Juniors Emily Espinosa Nunez and Nailea Espinal Baires won a gold medal in Health Education. They worked from their respective homes and met online until they returned to campus toward the end of the school year. Each student carried eight classes on top of their preparation for the State Leadership Conference.
Espinosa Nunez and Espinal Baires selected first aid safety for their topic. They were inspired after studying first aid with Hefter. They created a portfolio and explained their goals, inspiration and process of their plan.
“We explained the pictures and the material that we provided, which was in English and in Spanish,” Espinosa Nunez said.
She added they wanted to provide information in both languages since both are Hispanic and come from families that speak Spanish predominantly to help strip away the language barrier. They focused on medical emergencies because that is something that can happen to anyone anywhere at anytime.
“When we asked our families, ‘Do you know how to stop somebody from choking? Do you know how to stop somebody with diabetes?’ they all responded with no, or maybe some,” Espinal Baires said. “So we thought medical emergencies was a really good idea to pick for a family and it all turned out great.”
Graduate Elayna Pfundstein placed fourth in Medical Assisting at the State Leadership Conference. She will attend the HOSA 2021 International Leadership Conference because one of the top three finishers is not able to compete in the virtual event.
“I’m reviewing everything that I did to study for the state leadership conference,” she said. “I’m looking back at the guidelines trying to see if I missed anything that I could possibly go over.”
Class of 2021 graduate Yazmin Preciado did not compete in the HOSA State Leadership Conference. She did, however, earned first place in Sports Medicine for the regional of American Academic Competition Institute. The competition included a written and practical exam over the course of about two weeks in March.
Prishna Martinez was there because she was endorsed by California HOSA as a candidate for International Executive Council for HOSA Future Health Professionals.
“It’s been quite a journey getting here,” she said.
Martinez previously served as Region 3 vice president. She just finished her term as state parliamentarian.
The school raised $525 for the Be The Match, HOSA National Service Project and was able to get 12 people to register onto the registry for Be The Match-Organ/Tissue Donor Program, resulting in being named an Outstanding HOSA Chapter. Tepas, Aguilar and Martinez received scholarships from HOSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.