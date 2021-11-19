PALMDALE — Antelope Valley Learning Academy will provide an alternative educational program and referral services for Palmdale Academy Charter School students who require alternative educational programs.
AV Learning Academy is a nonprofit public charter school authorized by Palmdale School District. Palmdale Academy Charter School is a dependent charter high school of Palmdale School District that opened in August with its first class of freshmen.
Palmdale’s Board of Education unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with AV Learning Academy at Tuesday’s meeting.
The program will provide public education and educational support services to students who are referred to AV Learning Academy.
The services include a trauma informed comprehensive educational program that moves students toward graduation, according to the agreement.
An academic counselor or school staff member will provide service to students and serve as a liaison and point of contact to the District.
There will also be wraparound services to meet the needs of individual students, such as counseling, school psychologist support, parent resources and tutoring.
