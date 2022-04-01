QUARTZ HILL — The public is invited to the dedication ceremony of Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy’s new cornerstone and the unveiling of the contents of the school’s time capsule at the culminating event to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.
The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, at the school, 5632 West Ave. L-8.
The school is named after Capt. Joseph A. Walker, a NASA Chief Research test pilot and the first man to fly to space. While best known for his supersonic flights in the X-15, Walker was also the first test pilot of the Bell Lunar Landing Research Vehicle, which was used to develop piloting and operational techniques for lunar landings.
The school was dedicated in Walker’s honor, on Feb. 25, 1972. The time capsule was buried at that time.
Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall will serve as the keynote speaker for the dedication ceremony. The ceremony is expected to include current Westside trustees and cabinet members, Walker’s family members as well as current and past principals and staff in addition to members of the first graduating class.
