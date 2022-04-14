PALMDALE — For the third time in 10 days, someone called the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station with a bomb threat against The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, disrupting the school day for students and staff.
The call came in about 10:15 a.m., Wednesday morning. As they have for the two previous non-credible threats, deputies responded to the campus, at Avenue R and 35th Street East, for an investigation.
“The threat has been cleared and everybody is safe,” the Aerospace Academy posted on its Facebook page, about two hours later.
“I am proud of how our students, staff, and families have handled these recent threats,” Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braawell said in a statement.
“I also want to thank our deputies, who have been working tirelessly to keep our kids safe. It’s been a tough couple of years for our students. These threats are really unfair to them. We look forward to all of this being over.”
All three incident are still under investigation, authorities with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.
No further details were available.
