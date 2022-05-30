LANCASTER — Students from New Village Girls Academy, an all-girl public charter school in Los Angeles, presented their design prototypes for a tiny home village that will house six housing insecure female veterans in the Antelope Valley.
The young women presented their designs, on Thursday, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center to representatives from nonprofit organizations ThriveLA and Life Source Oasis, who are actively designing a tiny home village in Palmdale for the veterans.
“The girls knew that this is what we were going to do this semester,” instructor Christa Hollis said. “They’ve been incredibly focused, incredibly engaged, and I think felt deeply connected to a group of women that they never met before.”
The students — Rinah Gallo, Yulissa Gonzales, Emma Vargas, Gigi Duarte, Jayla Iles, Zuly Francisco, Samantha Marin, Karla Ulin, Betsy Martinez, Jennifer Poz-Cos and Natalie Gonzalez — each took a turn explaining their project and the steps along the way.
The students interviewed Air Force veteran Cassandra Vanterpool and the Marine Corps’ Dee Crouch of Life Source Oasis to understand what they were looking for in a tiny house.
“We learned their goal is to create a community to empower women and give them a sense of home, making sure the homes were comfortable and accessible and interactive,” Gallo said.
They also interviewed Perry Goldberg of ThriveLA, who encouraged the students to be creative and environmentally friendly.
The tiny home village will be constructed on approximately 2.5 acres at 92nd Street East and Avenue Q-4.
“We designed the floorplan by thinking about what made us comfortable in our own home or what types of spaces we wanted in our own home,” Marin said.
“We want to help restore their dignity,” Vanterpool said after the presentation.
“You are all the creative light that’s going to make this happen,” Crouch said.
Jackie Owens, field representative for Rep. Mike Garcia, presented a certificate to the school’s female student innovators on behalf of the congressman.
“Even through your designs, you’ve offered healing and hope,” Owens said.
