QUARTZ HILL — Celebrating 50 years of academic excellence, Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy’s past and present gathered, Saturday morning, for a dedication ceremony for the award-winning school’s new cornerstone and presentation of the 2022 time capsule.
The school is named after Capt. Joseph A. Walker, a NASA Chief Research test pilot and the first man to fly to space. The school was dedicated in Walker’s honor, on Feb. 25, 1972. The time capsule was buried at that time.
“Today was an opportunity to celebrate the many unique and exceptional opportunities offered over 50 years of supporting students to find their path through education,” said Westside Union School District Superintendent Rossall, who served as keynote speaker for the dedication ceremony. “It was also a time to revisit the memory of the hero for whom the school is named, Captain Joseph Walker, and to reminisce about the founding of the school opened long ago and to recognize the continuous work done by students, staff, parents and the community to help the school thrive.”
Rossall thanked married teachers Liz and Matt Anderson for chairing the committee that put the 50th celebration together, as well as everyone who took the time to celebrate.
“We are looking forward to 50 more outstanding years of service to our students and community,” Rossall said.
Attendees included Walker’s family members: Tom Walker (eldest son of Joe) and wife Kim; daughters Kelly and Kristen (with husband Erik Mattheson and daughter, Ally); Jim Walker (second oldest son of Joe), with daughter Lauren Waker-Tate (and husband Shephard Tate and children Mari and James); and Beth Walker, only daughter of Joe Walker and who also attended the school with Sheba Bussing Dalaney (Beth’s childhood friend and also a former Joe Walker student).
“It’s been so wonderful to be a part of Joe Walker STEALTH Academy’s 50th anniversary celebration,” Beth Walker, Class of 1975, said. “A school dedicated in our father’s honor is a great tribute, and we truly value the opportunity to represent the Walker Family here so many years later. Witnessing the enthusiasm and dedication of Joe Walker’s students and staff is inspiring and affirms the future is in great hands.”
Brian Sandberg, vice president of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots (of which Joe Walker was a founding member), also attended the ceremony. Sandberg was a former student (Class of 1989) at Joe Walker.
“Who’d ever expect to have such pride in their junior high school?” Sandberg said. “The admirable namesake, the top-notch education that enabled a career, the community that surrounds it to this day. These are university-level ideals.”
Sandberg’s daughter, Kaylen (class of 2022) is an eighth-grade student. She, and her classmate Terra Wheeler, spoke on behalf of the yearbook committee. They are part of the student group that is selecting the items for the new time capsule.
“It’s truly inspiring to learn about the accomplishments of Joe Walker STEALTH Academy,” Kaylen said. “The words for the 50th anniversary, ‘50 Years of Excellence,’ are very accurate. Hearing the speeches by past and present students and staff reinforce these words. The things I have learned will no doubt assist me in years to come. I know that many JW students feel the same way.”
Michelle Evans, author of “The X-15 Rocket Plane,” and a member of 50th anniversary planning committee, also attended.
“Joe Walker was one of the greatest test pilots, and the school that honors him with its name is doing amazing things to keep his legacy alive,” Evans said.
Evans added: “Seeing the people today, including students from the first graduating class, and many others throughout the past 50 years, gives great hope for the future. I wish I could be back here in 50 years to see the progress that will have been made in that time. Thanks to everyone who made this wonderful celebration of Joe and the school such a rousing success.”
Bret Banks, Class of 1972, who serves as executive director of the Antelope Valley Air Quality District, served as a guest speaker.
“I believe naming the school after Captain Walker was a sincere tribute to his life’s work as a test pilot and astronaut,” Banks said.
Lancaster Councilman Raj Malhi presented a certificate and shared his connection with the school as a parent. Malhi brought his children to the event. He also commented on how well-spoken student speaker, Bridget Guerra, was. Actually, all the presenters made comment to her speech, one saying how she exemplified our theme “50 years of Excellence in Education.” Other presenters: Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Pamula Balch, district director of Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office; and Field Representative Brandon Roque of State Sen. Scott Wilk’s office.
Also attending were members of the Mason 701 chapter, which helped remove the time capsule and did the work on the refurbished cornerstone. They are also providing the school with a new time capsule. The new plaque reads “Joe Walker STEALTH Academy: Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence in Education” April 2, 2022.
The ceremony was followed by a reception in the cafeteria with the contents of the time capsule on display.
James McNeil, whose student ID was found in the time capsule, also joined the event. When asked by teacher Elizabeth Anderson how his ID was selected to be part of the time capsule, he told her his neighbor was one of the craftsmen of the time capsule and he told him to run home and pick something to put inside.
“I am appreciative of all the effort from our organizing committee, especially the leadership of Matt and Liz Anderson, to create what was an amazing celebration of 50 years of service to our Joe Walker Stealth Academy community” Joe Walker STEALTH Academy Principal Felicia Goldovsky said.
“The celebration gave us the opportunity to recognize the outstanding opportunities for unique learning 50 years ago and continuing today. I am proud of the work of students and staff and the supportive community that continues to make Joe Walker Stealth Academy special.”
