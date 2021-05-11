LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley culminated Child Abuse Prevention Month by planting a whimsical, sparkling, spinning garden made up of 700 blue and silver pinwheels.
Each pinwheel represents one of the 700 children who received therapy at the center last year.
“Many of the children we care for have experienced trauma that nobody should have to live through, especially not an innocent and vulnerable child,” Executive Director Sue Page said. “Our expert therapists help each child work through the fear, pain, and confusion that often results from abuse and neglect.”
Pinwheels represent the whimsical innocence every child deserves, which is why they are the national symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
Throughout the month, local companies and individuals sponsored pinwheels for $100 each. Major sponsors include Assistance League of Antelope Valley, AV Hospital ER Doctors, California Compaction Corp., the City of Lancaster and Family First Medical Practice. While all 700 pinwheels have been placed in the garden, the Children’s Center is still seeking sponsors for 170 of them. Funds raised through the Pinwheels of Hope campaign help ensure all children can access the help they need after experiencing trauma. Anyone interested in donating can visit ccav.org/pinwheels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.