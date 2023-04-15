Abortion States

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative in New York.

For California, New York and some other states trying to position themselves as safe havens for those seeking abortions, a federal court ruling this week could be a setback, adding barriers to obtaining one of the two drugs usually used in combination to end pregnancies.

A ruling from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Wednesday partially overturned a lower court, which said earlier this month that mifepristone sales should be stopped while its initial approval by the Food and Drug Administration, in 2000, is reconsidered.

