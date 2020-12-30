LANCASTER — As the weather gets cold, many homeless scramble to find shelter and resources to help them through the winter.
Some of those homeless include veterans who are not equipped for what they will face during the winter months — that is where AdoptaAtRiskVeteran or AARV came in.
The organizations, along with volunteers and community partners, provided vets with new and old cold weather clothing, thanks to a drive they dubbed “Operation Winter Aid.”
At one point, the drive collected enough clothes to outfit 15 men and six women who were camping in the desert, but they needed more help.
“Our veterans, many with mental health issues, deserve better living conditions,” a press release from AARV said. “Please help us with our mission to bring this about. Your donations will help us provide the winter clothing, shelter, food and support needed for them to survive this winter.”
The organization was asking for cash donations or clothes such as beanies, gloves, underwear, socks and cold-weather coats and clothes. They had drop-off locations at the Salvation Army on Sierra Highway, Grace Resources and AARV on West Norberry Street. If that wasn’t enough, they would even pick up donations — all a person had to do was call them and leave a name, number and address.
Their efforts proved to be successful. AARV reported that through donations from community businesses, not only were they able to collect clothing, but they were also able to serve 250 meals to at-risk veterans and their children. In addition, meals were also provided to battered women and children at a local shelter.
“Overall, we gave over 400 gifts to adults and children,” John Meyer, AARV president and founder said in a news release. “This could not have been possible without a concerted effort by the volunteers and associated charities working with AARV.org Inc.”
