ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District trustees will hold a special meeting today to interview candidates Brianna Taksony and Lester Mascon for the Board vacancy and make a provisional appointment.
The five-member Board is one member short, after former trustee Mike Fox announced his resignation at the Board’s May 13 meeting.
Taksony is the past president of California School Employees Chapter 473, which represents Acton-Agua Dulce Unified’s classified employees. She now serves as a pupil services technician for Antelope Valley Union High School District.
Mascon unsuccessfully ran for the Acton-Agua Dulce Board in November 2018. He is executive vice president of Sales and Business Development and executive team member for IP Parking.
Taksony has lived in the Acton-Agua Dulce area for 40 years. She has two children in the District who attend High Desert Middle School and Vasquez High School. She has held several positions on youth organization Boards. She has served on the Meadowlark Elementary School PTO, as a Vasquez High School football volunteer, game announcer and volunteer cheer liaison for Vasquez High, according to her candidate information sheet.
Taksony also volunteers with Friends of Acton Park and the Acton Royal Court. She has coached youth baseball and softball.
“I would like to be a member of the AADUSD School Board because I feel that my unique background would be an asset to the existing Board, with my experience as a parent and classified employee providing knowledge and new perspective,” she wrote on her candidate information sheet.
Mascon has lived in the Acton-Agua Dulce area for about five-and-a-half years. He has two children who attend iLEAD Agua Dulce Charter School, a district-authorized charter school. He is a founding Board member for the charter school. He has also served on the executive team for two international companies and participated in an international leadership development training program held in four different countries over three years, according to his candidate information sheet.
Mascon wants to be a Board member because he believes he can help.
“I feel that my skill sets related to financial planning, strategic planning, managing growth and retraction, recruiting and operations are very relevant to our district,” he wrote. “In addition, I have an extensive network of professionals in the local (area) from the movie industry to local politics and unions.”
Fox was re-elected on Nov. 3. His seat’s term expires in December 2024. The provisional appointee will serve until the District’s next regularly scheduled election in November 2022. The unexpired seat would then come up for election as a short-term, two-year seat. The seats of Board President Kelly Jensen, Clerk Chad Wadsworth and Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf will also be up for election in November 2022.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3547587989?pwd=T1A2VTQrbTM5T0t5OTRrc3l0aTdKQT09 and use Meeting ID: 354 758 7989 and Passcode: 858015; or call 1-669-900-6833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.