ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District teachers will play the Harlem Wizards to a basketball game today as part of a fundraising event for the school.
The game will be played in the Vasquez High School gymnasium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and game time is 6:30 p.m.
“We do fundraisers all year long but I finally wanted to do a fundraiser that got all of our schools together,” Heather Miliotti, president of Meadowlark Elementary School PTO, said.
She said they often do their own fundraisers and forget about the other schools.
“I wanted to do a districtwide fundraiser,” Miliotti said.
At least five teachers from each school site — Meadowlark Elementary School, High Desert Middle School and Vasquez High School — will be combined on one team to play against the Wizards. Miliotti did not have any trouble recruiting teachers/players for the game.
“I had too many,” she said. “Some have six or seven but they’re just going to tag each other out.”
From Vasquez High, the teacher/players are Anthony Salsedo, No. 11; Heather Lundquist, No. 45; Sheldon Sparks, No. 2; Dr. Shadi, No. 13; Coach EJ, No. 24; and Corina Torrezm, No. 15. Mario Bates will coach.
From Meadowlark Elementary, the players are principal Nicole Moynihan, physical education teacher Gina Botton, first-grade teacher Krista Stumpf, third-grade teacher Michelle Fernandez, transitional kindergarten teacher Erin Finn, fourth-grade teacher Kathleen O’Brien and kindergarten teacher Kelly Sutliff.
From High Desert, the players are teachers Jay Knee and Heather Goodstein, instructional assistant Alondra Conde, office clerk Monique Ortiz and principal Michelle Van Ornum. Marilynn Alford and Denise Seymour will serve as the spirit squad. Students Johnny Abarghoei and Adrian Abarghoei will be referees.
Meadowlark students will participate in the WizFit Challenge, a two-week donation-based fitness fundraiser that can be held in-person or virtual. The fundraising program encourages students to get fit, learn tricks, have fun and be coached on character by the Wizards.
The school held its first WizFit Zoom meeting on Tuesday in which the entire school participated. The Wizards players will visit each school today to get the students excited about the game and start the WizFit challenge in person at Meadowlark.
Miliotti hopes to raise $10,000 for Meadowlark through the WizFit challenge. As for the game, she estimated they might break even.
Tickets cost $15 for students and $25 for general admission. A $50 Courtside Plus ticket gives the holder courtside reserved seating, a pregame meet-and-greet with players, souvenir lanyard, color team photo for children, a $10 souvenir gift certificate for adults and a $10 discount on Wizards replica jerseys.
The $95 Benchwarmer ticket gives the ticket holder all of the benefits of the Courtside Plus, as well as a seat on the Wizards’ bench. Children will get a jersey to be chosen at the game and adults receive a $10 souvenir gift certificate.
The Harlem Wizards were founded in 1962 by Howie Davis. They have toured nearly all of the 50 United States and many countries, according to their website.
