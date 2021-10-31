ACTON – Vasquez High School students will have the opportunity to earn college credit while they are enrolled in high school via a College and Career Access Pathways Partnership agreement with Antelope Valley College.
Acton-Agua Dulce trustees unanimously approved the agreement at Thursday night’s meeting.
“We’re looking forward to moving this quickly along to provide opportunities — keeping our fingers crossed — for spring semester or the second end of the year,” Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Superintendent Eric Sahakian said.
Sahakian thanked AV College President Ed Knudson and Cathy Hart, interim dean for Community Projects and Extended Learning, for their collaboration.
The agreement is good from Aug. 10 to June 30, 2026.
The College and Career Access Pathways Partnership, created by Assembly Bill 288, seeks to provide high school students who may not already be college bound or who are underrepresented in higher education, access to community college for career technical education or preparation for transfer as well as improving high school graduation rates, and assisting high school pupils to achieve college and career readiness, according to the bill.
Participating Vasquez High students enrolled through the agreement will not be assessed any fee. The total cost of books and instructional materials will be covered by the school.
Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf praised Sahakian’s efforts to provide students new programs since he joined the District this summer.
“You have put this on the map in a very short period of time,” Pfalzgraf said. “You came in here on fire.”
The Board previously approved the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program for elementary, middle and high school students at the Oct. 14 meeting.
“You’re giving kids hope for the future,” Pfalzgraf said.
Trustee Brianna Taksony is also excited about the program.
“I believe that one of the major ways to get students to come back to our district, to grow our enrollment thus growing our ADA, is to bring more programs and more opportunities,” Taksony said. “Our kids need those different opportunities.”
Board Clerk Chad Wadsworth also praised Sahakian.
He’s doing a lot of things, working hard,” Wadsworth said.
Board Vice President Tim Jorgensen and President Kelly Jensen also had praise for Sahakian’s efforts.
“I came from a farm and I know that you have to prep your field before you can grow,” Jorgensen said. “You’ve prepped the field; you got the seeds in the ground, we’re starting to see the germination, so I appreciate your hard work,”
“This is just so exciting; I appreciate all of your hard work,” Jensen said.
