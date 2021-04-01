ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will spend up to $14,950 to find a new superintendent.
The District is in need of a new superintendent after Superintendent Larry King announced his resignation last month effective June 30. King has been with the District since September 2017.
District trustees will look to Santa Barbara-based consultant Leadership Associates to help with the executive search. The Board approved a contract with the firm during a Tuesday night special meeting. The Board voted 4-0-1. Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf abstained.
Pfalzgraf praised Dennis Smith, Leadership Associates’ lead search partner, for his previous work for the District. But Pfalzgraf favored an internal promotional opportunity for the purpose of filling the superintendent vacancy.
“We are not in a position to be luxurious right now,” Pfalzgraf said.
Pfalzgraf added he would not dishonor the firm with a no vote. But he said he would not support a process that seeks to look outside the District first, without first confirming there are no internal candidates.
Trustee Michael Fox supported the contract.
“I vote for it because I think we need to bring in the best person we can, and the internal candidates are welcome to apply,” Fox said. “With the short time window ahead of us, I think it’s important that we cast our net as wide as we can, and give ourselves the best opportunity for finding the best candidate to be in our top spot.”
Board Clerk Chad Wadsworth also expressed hope that the Board could find an internal candidate without jeopardizing another position down the road.
Board Vice President Tim Jorgensen also expressed hope for an internal candidate.
“The small District that we are, we have to be able to go outside and look for the one that’s going to give us the best opportunity,” Jorgensen said. “That can be here, first in, last out on a daily basis to make sure that we can sustain the progress we made and look out for our future.”
Board President Kelly Jensen said being a superintendent is a big job.
“We want to make sure that we find the best person to take this position,” Jensen said, adding they looked for the best deal they could get.
The contract with Leader Associates is for an amount not to exceed $14,950. It will be paid in two installments of $7,475 each.
The fee includes recruitment of candidates and extensive background checks, gathering community and staff input, assisting in the development of interview questions, and assisting the new superintendent and Board through transition and community verification process, if conducted.
The new superintendent is expected to start July 1.
Although he announced his resignation at the March 11 meeting, King clarified on Tuesday that it had nothing to do with an emotional Feb. 25 meeting for the small District, when the Board approved employee layoffs. Nor did it have to anything to do with charter school litigation that came about as a result of the District’s previous administration.
“No, no, and no. I’m leaving the District of my own volition. I’m leaving the District in a good way,” King said, adding he is looking forward to his new journey.
King added he has been honored and privileged to serve the community.
“I don’t regret for a single moment acting as your superintendent for the past four years,” King said. “It’s time for someone else to pick that torch up and carry on the good work that we’ve all been able to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.