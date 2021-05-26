A trip to Arlington National Cemetery is going to inspire, always the case for anyone who served in the military.
It can even be more inspiring in the company of friends from outside the military and veteran experience.
On a fine Saturday in spring, a week before the Memorial Day Holiday, our little group of four trudged up the small hill and arrived just as the “Old Guard,” who are actually very young soldiers. They were changing out the guard mount at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier.
People on the steps outside the rotunda were quiet. Visitors dressed for summer-like heat, in shorts, summer skirts, T-shirts and sandals.
The young men from the Old Guard were also dressed for the heat. Summer heat or winter cold, brightest day, or darkest night, it is always a dress blue uniform, mirror-polished low-quarter shoes, neckties and peaked service caps. Their accessories are rifles and chrome, polished bayonets.
They marched to quiet cadence, performed the manual of arms with their ceremonial M-14 rifles and silently saluted. The young Old Guard was relieved, while the fresh Old Guard began his silent post, 21 steps on a black mat in front of the Tomb.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated in 1921, with a soldier’s remains consecrated within, “Known but to God.” The Western front of World War I was as cruel a combat zone as any battered by the killing machineries of men. There were many unknown dead, that’s to say, unidentified and unidentifiable remains.
Massed artillery fire dropping fire and steel rained down atop muddy trenches and made the Western front vanish into the mud in a true hell on Earth. There is the large tomb, with the unknown soldier of World War I. It is fronted by three white slabs, which cover variously, an unknown of World War II, of the Korean War and until 1998, a Vietnam War unknown. That serviceman, 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie, Air Force pilot, was identified forensically and by request of his family, transferred for burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Missouri.
As the one soldier was escorted out by the commander of the guard, the other began his silent vigil: Tap, tap, tap, his heels clicked. And people on the rotunda steps began to murmur, then started chatting away, as people will do.
The young Old Guard stopped his line of march, executed a right face with his ceremonial rifle at “port arms” position, ready but not threatening. His role is to protect the tomb.
He said this: “Visitors and guests will maintain a respectful silence!”
He added that we were in a sacred space on hallowed ground. It was less a shout than a simple command. It was not a request, or a suggestion.
People exited the area quickly and quietly. One of my little group’s companions, Ilana LeVine, 16, and curious about all things in life as many 16-year-olds can be when they are paying attention, asked me, “What is hallowed ground, exactly?”
In as few words as I could manage, I shared that sacred ground is considered so because the people at final rest in such earth sacrificed everything they had and everything they ever would have.
They died, violently and in chaos, but they served giving away, at last, their lives. For their country, yes. At least, under their nation’s orders. And probably doing their best not to let their buddies down. That makes the ground where they are invested forever to be sacred, or, hallowed.
I felt joy and gratitude in seeing how perfectly serious my young friend was, listening. Her father, my friend, Steve, and his wonderful wife Nuri, pressed on me to take our trip deeper into Arlington, so I could pay respects before Memorial Day, to our family’s war dead.
Our kinsman at Arlington was my ancestor, Marine Pvt. Joseph Otto Turley. Like the Unknown Soldier, he was killed in World War I, dead at Armistice, what we know now as Veterans Day. It is always sobering to visit “Uncle Ott,” my grandmother’s brother, who fought hard and died young.
These are the things that veterans think about on Memorial Day. Picnics are fine. Shedding our masks and gathering with friends is great. Emerging from a pandemic is terrific. But we remember our absent friends, which is why a trip to Arlington, or any of our national cemeteries, is a journey, quiet and respectful, to hallowed ground.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed to Iraq with a local National Guard unit to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health initiatives.
