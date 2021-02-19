EDWARDS AFB — After years of anticipation, the Edwards Air Force Base Air Force Test Center broke ground Thursday for the 72,000 square-foot Joint Simulation Environment facility in a ceremony hosted by the 412th Electronic Warfare Group.
The $34.4 million facility will offer state-of-the-art modeling simulation capabilities to support next-generation testing evaluation as well as advanced training. The facility will house up to eight high-fidelity simulators, space for additional simulators, a cyber and space operations room, a 120-seat observation area, and 12,000 square feet for hardware.
The facility is slated for completion by the end of August 2022.
“We’re here to witness what is going to be a very important milestone,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander.
The facility is projected to bring 50 jobs to the base in the fields of computer science, engineering, cyber security, electronic-engineering technologies, and logistics.
“The longterm potential for JSE is undeniable and that is why, even though this is a groundbreaking today, I really do believe it is an historic event,” Azzano said. “JSE is going to support future force design, which means it will have an impact on the strategic, operational and tactical levels of warfare.”
The Edwards AFB Joint Simulation Environment facility is one of two. The other one, at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, broke ground last November. The Edwards facility will focus on developmental testing while the Nellis AFB facility will focus on operational testing.
“Now we have an option early on in the JSE program to really link those organizations together,” Azzano said of the Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis and the Air Force Test Center at Edwards.
The Joint Simulation Environment facility will allow Edwards to link the simulators it has with the simulators at the Nellis Joint Simulation Environment facility, which gives them the opportunity to scale up what can be done in one facility and double the capacity.
“It also brings the communities together and it brings the mindsets, the corporate knowledge together, to be able to solve really challenging acquisition problems early in the acquisition cycle,” Azzano said.
Pilots at Edwards AFB and Nellis AFB will be able to fly, train and fight against each other and test at the same time.
“Ultimately, what we’re shooting for is the ability to integrate that virtual environment with open-air testing, which we’re known for,” Azzano said. “When you have a system on the ground that is based on the same software that we have in our airplanes, then all you really need to do is be able to establish a link.”
As Azzano explained, one aircraft can be in the air and the other on the server.
“As long as I can make sure that I’m adequately representing what the actual environment looks like, because when you go into combat it’s very real and you have to make sure you’ve accurately characterized the environment,” Azzano said.
The goal is to have skilled pilots in aircraft in simulators performing the same roles they would if they were in flight.
“We can’t create that threat environment any more open air; we have to rely on the virtual,” Azzano said. “It’s exciting.”
The 412th Electronic Warfare Group specializes in development of aircraft survivability systems.
“Our vision is that our warfare center workers will utilize these facilities that develop high-end future tactics in training,” Col Jay Orson, commander of the 412th Electronic Warfare Group said.
The Air Force facility builds on similar programs in development at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland.
The facility will focus on fifth-generation fighter aircraft initially but will soon incorporate other platforms from the existing inventory as well as the Air Force’s Navy partners, with the goal to incorporate next-gen fighter aircraft and bomber fleet, Orson said.
“This is the future. If you are at Edwards Air Force Base it is more so than just the stuff you see on television shows and the old movies about the old space program,” said Col. Randel Gordon, vice commander of the 412th Test Wing. “This is the place of test, where deliver capability that is relevant at speed that it needs to be to accelerate change.”
