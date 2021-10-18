PALMDALE — Area special districts covering a range of duties have banded together to have a greater voice on state matters by forming a local chapter of the California Special Districts Association.
The new chapter, the Special Districts Association of North Los Angeles County, includes the Board members and staff of the Palmdale Water District, Quartz Hill Water District, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control, Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District.
“I’m happy that Palmdale Water District took the lead in creating this,” PWD Director and Chapter President Vincent Dino said.
The California Special Districts Association is a non-profit organization founded to promote good governance and improve core local services.
Most of the districts that have joined the chapter were already members of the association. Forming a chapter will give them a stronger representation in the larger group.
“You’ve got a greater foothold,” Dino said. “You’ve got more people that will really listen to you.”
“CSDA chapters enhance collaboration and promote information and resource sharing in regions,” CSDA Senior Public Affairs Field Coordinator Chris Palmer said, in a statement released by PWD. “They allow special districts to expand their knowledge base and operate with increased efficiency by tapping into CSDA legislative activity and learning opportunities on a broad scale.”
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger is a proponent of the new chapter, and spoke at the initial meeting, last month.
“I am the loudest advocate for local control,” Barger said, in a statement released by PWD. “Too often, local jurisdictions, governments and special districts cede their voices to bigger organizations with bigger voices. Advocacy starts at the local level and is amplified when the community unites to speak with one voice. Although your needs, challenges and strengths vary from organization to organization, you all represent constituents who rely on your services in northern Los Angeles County.”
The Chapter Board has representatives from three of the water districts involved: President Dino of PWD; Vice President Kathye Armitage, SCVWA director; Secretary Gloria Dizmang, PWD director; Treasurer Kathie Martin, SCVWA communications manager; and Director-at-Large Drew Mercy, QHWD director.
