PALMDALE — Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Team held a presentation for Capt. Scott Polgar of the Los Angeles County Fire Department on March 5, after he finished teaching his 200th CERT Basic Training class.
He is also retiring from the Los Angeles County Fire Department after almost 40 years of service.
Several government representatives attended the presentation at Knight High School. Charles F. Bostwick represented Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Brandon Roque attended for state Sen. Scott Wilk and Carlo Bosail attended for Assemblyman Tom Lackey. Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer attended on behalf of the City of Palmdale, and Sgt. Hector Gutierrez represented the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Capt. Chiyoshi Hasegawa spoke on behalf of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Polgar received commendations from Los Angeles County and the City of Palmdale. Wilk and Lackey presented certificates of recognition and certificates were given by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the City of Lancaster.
