Palmdale Learning Plaza program

Palmdale Learning Plaza fourth-grader Jewel Daniels performed a dance — “A Letter From Home” — Thursday morning, during a student-led Veterans Day program organized by the school’s new S2S Club, or Student 2 Student and new Builders Club.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Pres

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Learning Plaza’s student-led Veterans Day program featured thanks, music and dance performances from the youngsters, as well as a question-and-answer period with three veterans who were guests at the ceremony.

More than 850 students representing the school’s entire kindergarten through eighth-grade classes, including the Deaf and Hard of Hearing program, filled the gymnasium, on Thursday. It was decorated with United States flags, red, white and blue balloons and banners for the honored guests.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.