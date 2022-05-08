LANCASTER — Before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the shipmates of Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Fred Perdue called him the “deacon” because of his strong Christian faith and the Bible that he kept with him.
Lois Perdue Durham, 87, a longtime resident of Lancaster, knew Perdue as her father. She was seven years old when two Navy officers came to the door of the family home in Long Beach to inform her mother, Helen Perdue, that her husband was killed in the attack by the Empire of Japan that plunged the United States into World War II.
“She remembered the shocked look on her mother’s face,” David Perdue Durham, grandson of the sailor brought to final rest, said.
On Friday at Joshua Memorial Park, an honor guard and rifle team of about 20 sailors in crisp Navy whites stood at solemn attention as the remains of Navy sailor Charles Fred Perdue were brought to his home state of California for final rest.
A Navy admiral knelt at the knee of Lois Perdue Durham, presenting her the folded American flag that is the emblem of respect for an American who died serving his country.
Along with the Navy honor guard, a veterans’ honor escort from the Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders 311 stood in silent respect, each holding a flag snapping in the brisk breezes renowned in the Antelope Valley. Dozens of other veterans turned out in silent salute.
“It’s wonderful to have all of you here today,” Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski said, resplendent in dress whites and rows of ribbons.
“It is wonderful to have the family and to have all of you who served here in this show of respect for this American who died serving his country. Thank you. We thank all of you here today.”
Charles Perdue’s journey to a resting place in the continental United States began 81 years ago on the morning of the attack that sunk the USS Oklahoma, a battleship at anchor in the Pacific forward base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Lt. Cmdr. Yoon Choi, speaking to the audience of family, veterans and service members gathered at the graveside cemetery noted the numbers from history that resulted from Japan’s surprise attack. Citing histories of the event, Choi shared that 2,008 sailors were killed and 710 others wounded, 218 soldiers and airmen were killed and 364 wounded, 109 Marines were killed and 69 wounded and 68 civilians were killed and 35 wounded.
Each were among more than 2,000 Americans living at peace on the night of Dec. 6, and were plunged into the chaos of a surprise attack and devastating combat shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared it the “Day that will live in infamy.”
Navy man Perdue was one of 429 sailors killed serving on the USS Oklahoma, a battleship commissioned just before World War I that was scheduled to be retired in June 1942.
The ship, like the USS Arizona, still at rest in Pearl Harbor, was a total loss. Of the 21 ships damaged, 18 were repaired and went on to serve in World War II.
But more than 2,000 Americans were killed in a swarm of strafing and dive-bombing aircraft that finished the attack within 90 minutes.
Unlike many of the young enlisted sailors who made up the largest number of killed and wounded, Charles Perdue was an experienced sailor, 32 years old, with a family — his wife Helen and three children, Lois, Beverly and Donald.
“He was a great father,” his daughter Durham recalled in a gentle tone. “I remember him very well. When the Oklahoma was returned to be fitted in Bremerton, Washington, crew members rented cabins at Kitsap Lake and we were all there together, and it was wonderful.”
That was in 1941, before the Oklahoma returned to Pearl Harbor in the months before the attack that plunged the United States into war with the axis powers, Imperial Japan, fascist Italy and Nazi Germany.
The United States emerged from the war a superpower, an outcome that Charles Perdue would not live to see.
For Friday’s interment and ceremony, family members traveled from locations as distant as Alaska. Nowakowski drove up from his command assignment in San Diego, a home port of the Pacific Fleet. Only Charles Perdue’s daughter, Durham, had living memory of the sailor.
“He was a man I never met,” his grandson David said. “But I have always lived by his example, his strong Christian faith.”
How Charles Perdue’s remains traveled under military escort to Lancaster stands as a testament to the work and dedication of the Department of Defense agency, the Department of POW-MIA Accounting Agency, dedicated to the identification of remains and bringing American fallen home.
What brought Perdue home might have been ordained, but also was an extraordinary achievement of science in the identification of remains.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” grandson David said. “It is something we never expected. It was a total surprise.”
In 2015, with advances in the science of decoding genetic material, DNA, generally matched from the maternal line, the government agency’s scientists joined by its forensic anthropologists and investigators worked to identify remains that had been interred in co-mingled grave sites in Hawaii since World War II.
When torpedoes launched by diving Japanese attack aircraft struck the USS Oklahoma, the ship capsized, with survivors jumping 50 feet into the harbor aflame with burning oil.
Nearly three dozen survivors trapped inside the hull were saved by rescue workers who used welding torches to free them.
On Friday, sailor Perdue was at rest in a silver casket, surrounded by dozens of people who respected his service and honored his memory.
“Yea though I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil,” his great grandson Andrew, intoned, reading from the 23rd Psalm. “Thy rod, and thy staff, they comfort me ... and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
The Pearl Harbor veteran, awarded the Purple Heart posthumously, was laid to rest near his wife Helen, who lived to be 92, “and waited earnestly to be reunited with him in Heaven,” his obituary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.