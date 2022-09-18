PALMDALE — The first Royal Australian Air Force MQ-4C Triton remotely piloted reconnaissance aircraft, built by Northrop Grumman, was unveiled, Wednesday.
“This represents a watershed moment in the advancement of air power for Australia,” Air Vice-Marshal Robert Denney, Royal Australian Air Force Head of Air Force Capability, said. “The significance and importance of Triton to Australia’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability can not be overstated.”
The international rollout ceremony was streamed across the globe from Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale manufacturing facility, where the aircraft is assembled.
“Today’s unveiling is another demonstration of Australia’s commitment to strengthen our defense capabilities and our resolve to take on greater responsibility for our own security,” Jane Duke, Australian Counsel-General in Los Angeles, said.
The Triton is based on the Global Hawk unmanned aircraft, also by Northrop Grumman, which has been in use by the Air Force, since 2001.
The Triton is a maritime version, developed for the Navy, with adaptations specific to its use for high-altitude, long-endurance missions in the naval environment. This aircraft has been in use by the Navy, since 2020, where two Tritons have totaled about 4,000 flight hours collecting information over the Pacific Ocean.
“Triton represents a truly revolutionary capacity from an ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) perspective,” Tom Jones, Northrop Grumman’s corporate vice president and president of Aeronautics Systems, said.
Australia has been part of a cooperative development program with the Navy for the Triton and the Australian aircraft is identical to the Navy’s, which will better enable operations between the allied countries, officials said.
Noting that US and Australian forces have fought together since World War I, Navy Rear Admiral Stephen Tedford, program executive office for unmanned aviation and strike weapons for Naval Air Systems Command said “our alliance is pivotal for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.”
“There’s a deep connection between our two countries and it is especially strong within the maritime patrol and reconnaissance community,” he said.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey also commented on the partnership between the two countries, as exemplified by the aircraft project.
“It is the strong relationship between the people, as well as the nations, that brought about this opportunity to allow California to share its best aerospace and military technology to protect freedom and democracy in the Pacific,” he said.
“Australia has been a critical part of Triton’s development and production,” Jane Bishop, Northrop Grumman’s vice president and general manager for the Global Surveillance Division, said.
Australian industry also provided critical components to the aircraft, she said.
The aircraft is capable of flying for more than 24 hours at altitudes above 50,000 feet, covering more than 2.4 million square kilometers of ocean (926,000 square miles). This will allow Australian forces to conduct surveillance missions as far north as Japan and as far east as American Samoa in a single flight, Bishop said, while relaying information in near real-time.
“Triton is a game-changer,” she said.
While the airframe for the first aircraft is complete, integration of its various systems remains, along with flight testing, before the Triton is delivered to Australia, in 2024.
The Australian government has contracted for three aircraft, two main operating (ground) bases and one forward operating base. However, there is a possibility of contracting for up to seven aircraft, Denney said.
