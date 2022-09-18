Triton rollout

The first MQ-4C Triton unmanned reconnaissance aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force was unveiled, Wednesday, in an international ceremony at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, where the aircraft is built.

 Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

PALMDALE — The first Royal Australian Air Force MQ-4C Triton remotely piloted reconnaissance aircraft, built by Northrop Grumman, was unveiled, Wednesday.

“This represents a watershed moment in the advancement of air power for Australia,” Air Vice-Marshal Robert Denney, Royal Australian Air Force Head of Air Force Capability, said. “The significance and importance of Triton to Australia’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability can not be overstated.”

