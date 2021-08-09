MOJAVE — The prospects for turning an aging, unused Mojave Unified School District school near Red Rock Canyon State Park into an educational field station have taken a turn for the better.
“I’m super excited about the things that are happening out there, things that we hope to have happen,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Keith Gainey said during an update on the project Tuesday.
The District has not used the historic Red Rock School for educational purposes for the past decade, and officials began nearly two years ago to decide what to do with the site, in Cantil, some 20 miles north of Mojave.
A committee formed to look into the matter determined, with buildings still intact, it could be leased to universities to use as a field station for research in the High Desert.
The District has had interest from California State University campuses at Fullerton and Los Angeles in using the site, Gainey said.
However, the buildings are not usable in their current state and will require repairs. The universities have said they do not have the funds to do the work, Gainey said.
The reason the site is available for others right now is because the District has not had the funds to make the repairs themselves, he said.
Since lasting meeting with the universities, “that’s all changed drastically and dramatically with the influx of federal funding” and state extended learning funds, Gainey said.
“Our meetings with the Cal State system opened up our eyes a little bit to what that site could be used for, internally as well as externally,” he said.
“We absolutely want to pursue the relationship with the Cal State system,” and expand that to the University of California system and possibly community colleges, as well, he said.
However, the site may have a great deal of use for District field trips as well, for various science lessons and as a means for students to experience something different in the remote location.
While the specifics for repairing the site have not been laid out, funding has been including in the 2021-2022 budget to address it.
Any outside agreement the District would enter into with a university or college will include a requirement to provide benefit to District students, whether through visits to the site or presentations on campus.
The goal is to get students to explore their own backyards and to inspire them to pursue college, Gainey said.
The Red Rock School itself was established in 1918, and the site still contains the original building from that era, as well as two other buildings built in 1937 and 1965.
For many years, the outlying school served students in grades kindergarten through sixth, before downsizing about 25 years ago to go only through the third grade. Older students attended schools in California City and Mojave.
In its later years, the school served as the Red Rock Community Day School, an alternative education campus for the District.
