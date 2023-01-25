LANCASTER — The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit started off strong, on Tuesday, with schoolchildren and veterans visiting the traveling trailer during its six-hour stop at the Lancaster Cemetery.

The 48-foot trailer features a movie theater that seats 20 people and has storyboards and monitors that play videos highlighting the mission and purpose of Wreaths Across America. Early visitors included a class of 33 students from Mojave High School, members of the Patriot Guard and volunteers from Vets 4 Veterans.

