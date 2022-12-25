SAVES toys

Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon plays Santa’s Helper for Jaime Morales as he shops the youth Antelope Valley Emergency Services pop-up toy store for gifts for his three boys.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Amid colorful holiday decorations, Christmas music and cheery, helpful Santa’s Helpers, parents “shopped” for toys and gifts for their children, Thursday, during the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services toy and food distribution event.

SAVES staff and volunteers turned the former Aero Institute building in Palmdale’s Civic Center into a holiday wonderland, one with a well-organized system to allow parents or caregivers to select toys, books and other goodies for their children.

