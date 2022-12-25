PALMDALE — Amid colorful holiday decorations, Christmas music and cheery, helpful Santa’s Helpers, parents “shopped” for toys and gifts for their children, Thursday, during the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services toy and food distribution event.
SAVES staff and volunteers turned the former Aero Institute building in Palmdale’s Civic Center into a holiday wonderland, one with a well-organized system to allow parents or caregivers to select toys, books and other goodies for their children.
“They know their kids, they known their likes,” Palmdale Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said of the pop-up toy store.
The goal was to create a shopping experience for clients, so they feel “they went to a very, very exclusive shop,” she said. “It’s about people feeling like it’s special.”
The event served 169 families, with an average of four to five children each. SAVES clients registered for the event, so organizers had an idea of the number and age range of toys and other goods needed.
Parents had appointments to visit the store. After checking in, they joined one of Santa’s Helpers, who guided them through the process.
The first stop was a room with donated toys in the proper age range for each child, where parents picked out two toys for each of their children. Then, they received a large shopping bag already brimming with various stocking stuffers, before proceeding to pick from a wide selection of activity and reading books for their children.
Finally, there was a large, fleece snuggie for each child, the product of a shared donation from Trinity Harvest, Morales said.
About three dozen Santa Helpers were on hand to assist, including city employees, City Council members, community queens, students logging community service hours, SAVES volunteers and others.
The mountains of toys and other goodies were the product of a range of toy drives and donations, including the California Highway Patrol’s CHiPs for Kids, Salva, Toys 4 Tots, Warner Brothers, a community drive held during Palmdale’s Jolly Holiday event and others.
“I feel like this is truly, truly the community coming together and hugging in everybody,” Morales said.
The various donations were sorted by age group, shopping bags were stuffed and snuggies wrapped with a bow by a team of two long-time volunteers, LaJuana Hamada and Susan Huntley.
“We become movers, librarians, maintenance,” Hamada said of their roles.
This year was the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that SAVES was able to allow parents to pick out toys for their children. For the past couple years, they were distributed by drive-through, with volunteers handing out toys by age.
The organization’s annual holiday food basket distribution, for families and seniors, also held, on Thursday, remained a drive-through operation and was held at SAVES facility on 10th Street East.
Nearly 1,500 people were served between the two programs, city officials said.
