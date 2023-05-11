STEALTH Academy VEX Robotics team 4073A

Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy Vex Jets team 4073A shows off the Energy Award they won at the Vex World Championships in Dallas. From left, they are Alejandro Resendiz, Aarav Patel (in front), Matthew Frederick, Raima Rajadhyaksha, Isaac Mallory, Makenzie Duffee, Aniyah Birl and Conner Smith.

 Photo courtesy of Makenzie Duffee

QUARTZ HILL — Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy VEX Robotics team 4073A won the Energy Award at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

The school sent three teams — 4073A, 4073B and 4073G — to the competition, where more than 500 teams from the United States and countries such as Australia, Canada, China and Kazakhstan competed April 25 through May 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The students spent five days in Texas.

