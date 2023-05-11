QUARTZ HILL — Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy VEX Robotics team 4073A won the Energy Award at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.
The school sent three teams — 4073A, 4073B and 4073G — to the competition, where more than 500 teams from the United States and countries such as Australia, Canada, China and Kazakhstan competed April 25 through May 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The students spent five days in Texas.
The scale of the competition and sheer number of teams impressed the students.
“All of our matches, we were really energetic and loud in the stands,” 4073A team captain eighth-grader Makenzie Duffee said. “Even the announcer kept pointing us out.”
The team won four out of 10 matches at the event.
“In the first couple of matches our robot kinda wasn’t working so if we could have gotten it working before the matches that would have been great,” Duffee said.
Teams shipped their robots to Dallas for the competition. By the time they used it again Duffee said they were a little rusty.
Team member Isaac Mallory, who is also in eighth grade, went to the World Championship for the first time this year.
“It was exciting because when I first got there, I didn’t really know what was happening because I had never done it before, so it was confusing at first but then I kind of caught on and it started to make sense,” Mallory said.
This was also seventh-grader Aniyah Birl’s first chance to experience the World Championship.
“I wasn’t really prepared for how big it would be,” she said.
Team 4073B received the OnShape Design Challenge Award they won that qualified the team for the tournament. The team finished 72nd out of 82 teams in their division.
“We didn’t get enough practice,” team captain Aiden Duenas said.
The seventh-grader will take what he learned this year and apply it to next year’s team.
“I will definitely be joining back next year,” he said, adding he was inspired by what he saw other teams do at the competition.
Eighth-grader Daylin Scorza agreed.
“I learned that there’s such a wide range of ideas and technologies and opportunities inside of VEX that it wasn’t overwhelming, but it was an eye-opening experience,” he said. “It was exciting being at worlds.”
Teammate Dylan Thrasher, a seventh-grader, learned not to be so overwhelmed.
“It was very exciting because this was my first time ever going to Dallas; it was really big,” he said. “All of the different teams had different designs, which is very cool to see.”
Team 4073G finished in the top half of their division.
Eighth-grader Vihaan Mukherjee is the team captain for Team 4073G, which had not been to the World Championship previously.
“It was very exhilarating,” he said. “I saw so many teams from international (locations), I saw so many robot concept designs and I really wanted to analyze all that, so I tried to take in as much as possible.”
Sixth-grader Liam Dunn will have two years to continue with VEX Robotics at the school.
“This year was weird because I joined at the beginning of the year and I didn’t really know much about Vex, and I kind of was just all over the place,” he said. “Then I started doing inventor, which is my job, and I kind of got good at it.”
The tournaments leading up to the world championship were a learning experience, Dunn added.
“I just saw a bunch of cool robot designs from all the international teams,” he said. “Even though I didn’t know what was happening I got used to it and thought it was pretty cool and fun.”
Eighth-grader Ethan Dilger also had his first time at the world championship.
“It was very overwhelming,” he said. “Just the size of everything, how complex and big everything was at worlds. The teams, the convention center, everything there was overwhelming. There’s a lot to take in.”
