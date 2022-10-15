A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Matthew Porter (left) and Jess Leeds appear in Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which will be at the Palmdale Playhouse through Oct. 23.

 Courtesy photo

Audiences will have five remaining opportunities to see Palmdale Repertory Theatre production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at the Palmdale Playhouse, today through Oct. 23.

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is based on the 1907 novel “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal” by Roy Horniman. The novel also inspired the 1949 British film “Kind Hearts and Coronets,” starring Alec Guinness. The Broadway production won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical” and “Best Book of a Musical” at the 68th Tony Awards, in June 2014.

