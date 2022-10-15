Audiences will have five remaining opportunities to see Palmdale Repertory Theatre production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at the Palmdale Playhouse, today through Oct. 23.
The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is based on the 1907 novel “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal” by Roy Horniman. The novel also inspired the 1949 British film “Kind Hearts and Coronets,” starring Alec Guinness. The Broadway production won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical” and “Best Book of a Musical” at the 68th Tony Awards, in June 2014.
The Edwardian-era story is about the low-born Monty Navarro (Matthew Porter), heir to an earldom, who decides he is going to kill everybody in line ahead of him to become earl.
“It’s a comedy,” director Clare Durand. “The original book was sort of a satire on the British aristocracy and that sort of thing.”
Porter joined the show on a lark.
“I haven’t been able to be in theater since I was in college,” he said. “I went to see ‘Legally Blonde,’ saw this was the next one on the list and figured, ‘Why not?’ ”
“I’d definitely say it’s a comedy but it’s a dark comedy where everything seems to go right for a hapless main character,” he said.
In the film, Guinness portrayed each of the family members who are being killed. The musical features the same idea. In Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s production, actor Marco Aguilar plays different members of the D’Ysquith family. Two of the characters are women.
“It’s super fun,” Aguilar said. “Each character is completely different. We run the gamut.”
Some of the quick changes are 15 seconds within the same scene.
“It’s been really fun,” Aguilar said.
Actress Jess Leeds plays lead Phoebe D’Ysquith, one of Monty’s cousins.
“It sounded so fun,” she said. “I just got out of doing a drama. I did ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.’ Even though I’ve spent almost my entire musical career doing musicals, so I just really wanted to jump back into doing musicals.”
Leeds had formal training in the musical style used in “A Gentleman’s Guide,” which is choral and operatic classic.
“I really jumped on the opportunity to be able to sing music that I’m actually chorally trained to sing,” she said.
Amelia Camacho, a trained opera singer, also appeared in Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at the Playhouse.
“This is one of my favorite musicals,” she said. “It’s up there with ‘Phantom.’ It’s kind of a combination of ‘Sweeney Todd’ and a ‘Drowsy Chaperone.’ Those are both really popular and pretty funny and I think this is giving us a lot of really cool opportunities to play with comedy.”
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” was originally on Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s schedule for 2020, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Durand last directed “Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical” at the Playhouse in March 2020. That musical ran one weekend before everything shut down due to safety concerns.
“I like musicals, I like comedy, so this is pretty much up my alley,” she said.
Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m., Oct. 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m., Oct. 16 and 23, at the Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East. Tickets cost $20 and $25 each. Visit www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com to purchase tickets.
For details, call the Playhouse at 661-267-5684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.