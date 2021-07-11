Iowa honors birthplace of former Antelope Valley resident John Wayne
If you drive across this great land of ours — as everyone should at least once in their life — you may want to visit the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum.
It’s a beautiful, well-organized museum with fascinating items, right in America’s heartland — and of course there is an Antelope Valley connection.
Having driven across the country several times now, I always set out with the notion of taking my time and enjoying the scenery. I’ll go off the beaten path this time, I say.
However, for whatever reason, once I get rolling on the big interstates I tend to keep rolling on the big interstates.
This time, though, rolling through the open green fields of Iowa on Interstate 80 at the end of June, I decided the signs for the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum were too tempting to pass by.
Confession: I was never a big John Wayne fan or a fan of westerns until I taught film courses to 11th and 12th graders. We really studied and analyzed the phenomenon of the films Wayne made with the brilliant director John Ford.
That made me want to pull off the highway, and I am glad I did.
Located in Winterset, Iowa, the museum opened in 2013, directly adjacent to the small white house in which Marion Robert Morrison was born on May 26, 1907.
Winterset (population about 5,400) is in southern Iowa, the county seat of Madison County. It features wide, leafy streets, a downtown theater, some down-home eateries and a chain grocery store.
When I signed the guestbook, the lady at the counter said, “Oh yes, we have a photo from Lancaster; you’ll see it inside.”
The Morrison family spent two years in Lancaster, living in a long-gone home in the vicinity of present-day Avenue L and Sierra Highway.
That was when the future film star was seven to nine years old.
Here is how the museum describes those years on the timeline of Wayne’s life:
“The Morrison family arrived in California in the spring of 1914. The homestead was located in the Palmdale-Lancaster area, which was high desert and impossible to farm. In the spring of 1916 they relocated to Glendale, Calif., where Clyde (the father) went to work for Glendale Pharmacy as a pharmacist.”
There is a grainy photo of young Marion and his brother in front of their home in AV.
This was right before he acquired the name “Duke.” The exhibit explains that at age 10, living in Glendale, the boy walked past the fire station every day with the family dog, Duke, an Airedale.
One of the firefighters knew the dog’s name and began referring to the boy as “Little Duke” and eventually just “Duke.”
The name stuck, and Marion began to introduce himself as Duke Morrison.
Later, after his football days at USC, when he began his acting career, he settled on John Wayne, in honor of the Revolutionary War general, “Mad” Anthony Wayne.
“Duke’s professional name was short, strong, and easy to remember,” the exhibit noted.
Soon everyone would remember the name. John Wayne became a huge star, a cultural icon, in a career that spanned 179 films from the 1920s to the 1970s.
The museum includes a small theater, with seats from Grauman’s Chinese Theater, showing an 11-minute film on Wayne’s life.
Exhibits include photos from various stages of Wayne’s career, costumes he wore in films, contracts, his appointment book, letters, firearms he used in films, his bookcase and the family station wagon.
The museum, which has already won several awards, is expanding, with construction under way next to the birth home.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.