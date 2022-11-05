Election logo 2022

Election Day is Tuesday, and voters who have not yet returned their vote-by-mail ballots have until Tuesday to do so. Those who prefer to vote in person can go to any one of Los Angeles County’s Vote Centers, today through Tuesday.

Visit https://locator.lavote.gov/locations to find a Vote Center near you.

