Election Day is Tuesday, and voters who have not yet returned their vote-by-mail ballots have until Tuesday to do so. Those who prefer to vote in person can go to any one of Los Angeles County’s Vote Centers, today through Tuesday.
Visit https://locator.lavote.gov/locations to find a Vote Center near you.
In addition to statewide contests and measures, local voters in Los Angeles County will decide who will represent the Antelope Valley in the House of Representatives, state Assembly, the Palmdale City Council, local school boards, the Antelope Valley Healthcare District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and Palmdale Water District.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is running against Democrat Christy Smith for the new 27th District seat in Congress. The new boundaries place the seat entirely in Los Angeles County.
The new 23rd District, which includes Lake Los Angeles and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties, will see Democrat Derek Marshall, a community organizer, go up against Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Apple Valley.
Redistricting will see Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale and Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith, face off for the 34th Assembly District seat. Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale, is running against Republican Paul Andre Marsh, a community services liaison, for the Antelope Valley’s new 39th Assembly District seat.
The Palmdale City Council has three seats up for election. Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who represents Council District Three, has two challengers: Dave Gomez, a former Palmdale Water District director and Marcos Alvarez, a social services provider.
The Council District Four seat, which is represented by Carrillo, has three candidates: business owner Eric Ohlsen, union representative V. Jesse Smith and healthcare worker Getro F. Elize.
The newly created Council District Five seat also has three candidates: healthcare executive Mario Moises Melara, business owner Erika Gloria Alverdi and voting rights attorney Andrea Alarcon.
The Antelope Valley Community College District has one seat up for election, the Trustee Area No. 2 seat held by Board President Steve Buffalo. His challengers are Lancaster City Commissioner Giovanni Christon-Pope and educator/academic counselor Miguel Coronado.
The Antelope Valley Union High School District has three seats up for election with no incumbents on the ballot. Retired teacher Susan Strom and retired correctional officer Charles Hughes are running for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat. Three candidates are on the ballot for the Trustee Area No. 4 seat: adjunct college professor Carla Corona, nonprofit executive Juan Blanco and parent/community advocate Raquel Alva Derfler.
The Trustee Area No. 5 seat has two candidates: skilled trades educator Miguel Sanchez and Vladimir Gomez, a Board member for Wilsona School District.
Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District has one seat up for election, the Trustee Area No. 5 seat held by educator and Board member Lola Skelton. Justice Peter Baldwin, a water utility worker, is challenging her.
Keppel Union School District will have five candidates on the ballot for three seats, including incumbent Georgia Halliman. The challengers are: parent Blanca Nava, Andrew Ramirez, a retired military fireman; parent advocate Ana Quiles; and educator/parent Alma Rodriguez.
Palmdale School District incumbents Nancy Smith, Ralph Velador and Simone Zulu Diol have one challenger, educational consultant Tonya Alenna Schofield.
Wilsona School District has one seat being contested: the Trustee Area No. 3 seat held by incumbent Robert Harris. Community volunteer Daniela “Dani” Sanchez is challenging him.
The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has two full-term seats and one short-term seat up for election. The candidates for the full-term seats include two former directors, consumer healthcare attorney Steve Fox and retired hospital worker Michael Rives.
The other candidates are incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, medical director Dr. Doddanna Krishna, electronics engineer Gordon Jefferson, businessman John Bryson, commissioner/healthcare worker Getro F. Elize and CEO/educator/minister Ollie McCaulley.
The three candidates for the short-term seat are trauma surgeon Dr. Jawad Bermani; former director Mateo Olivarez, a registered nurse; and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, a retired paramedic.
On the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, Director Frank Donato, who represents Division 3, faces retired executive Mike Lang.
Palmdale Water District Director Don Wilson, who represents Division 2, faces a small business owner Yvette Silva.
Two local school districts have bond measures on the ballot. Eastside Union School District voters will decide whether to support a $23 million bond measure to repair and improve the District’s aging elementary and middle schools. Measure ES would levy 3 cents per $100 of assessed value without raising taxes above current rates.
Palmdale School District’s Measure PRM would authorize $120 million to continue improving the District’s schools including replacing leaky roofs/windows and making school safety, security, energy, water efficiency improvements and modernize science, technology, engineering, arts and math labs.
In Kern County races, Southern Kern Unified School District incumbents Mario Gutierrez, Jim Bender and Sunni Hepburn have one challenger on the ballot: parent Adrienne Rendon.
Rosamond Community Services District incumbents Ben Stewart, Rick Webb and Greg Wood have one challenger: Greg Washington, a retired water manager.
