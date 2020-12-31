LAKE LOS ANGELES — Alex Zabala wants justice for his son, Ismael Abel Zabala.
Ismael, 26, died on Dec. 20 after he was shot outside a Lancaster home where he and other family members celebrated a cousin’s birthday.
Ismael’s younger brother Charlie Zabala, 22, was also shot. Charlie suffered non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives who responded to the scene, there were two suspects: One who shot Ismael and another who shot Charlie. Both suspects were in the 20s. One was a Hispanic male; the ethnicity of the other was not known. Following the shootings, both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.
“I understand this came by in the holidays but it worries me that these suspects are not going to get caught,” Zabala said in a telephone interview. “They might be running out of the state or the country. I wish all these could go away; I wish it could go fast so we could start our process of healing.”
Zabala hoped that by talking about his son’s murder, someone who saw something or knows something might have information that can help the detectives investigating the case.
“I don’t know what to do,” Zabala said. “I’m just trying to reach out to whoever’s willing to listen.”
Though his voice was heavy with grief, Zabala wanted the public to know that Ismael was a good son who helped others.
Ismael Zabala was the second oldest of eight children for Zabala and his wife Blanca Alvarez. The couple had seven boys and one girl. Their daughter is the second youngest.
“Five of my kids were there. Unfortunately, they had to see this,” Zabala said of the shooting.
The family members tried CPR to save Ismael. Ismael was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspects allegedly knew someone who was invited to the party. Ismael was shot after he went outside to help another guest.
Ismael graduated in 2013 from Littlerock High School, where he played varsity football for the school. He enlisted in the Army in 2016. He served about four years. He received an honorable discharge earlier this year due to a previously undiagnosed medical condition.
“He was a good kid; he touched a lot of people,” Zabala said. “Whoever knew him, they know what type of kid he was. He would do anything for them.”
Zabala was concerned for his son’s safety Ismael joined the Army but proud of his service. Ismael planned to reenlist but the previously undiscovered medical condition prevented that.
After he was discharged from the Army earlier this year, Ismael signed up for a Class A commercial driver’s license. He looked forward to driving a big rig truck like his father. He mused about starting a family business.
Ismael played football at Littlerock High. His favorite team was the Los Angeles Rams.
“He loved taking care of himself. He was never dirty,” Zabala said.
Zabala added his son had a big smile and a lot of friends.
“Some way, somehow, he made time for everybody,” Zabala said. “He touched a lot of people. At the same time it’s heartbreaking because people are still finding out about this.”
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 use the P3 Tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
