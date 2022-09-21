PALMDALE — There wasn’t a sorting hat, like there is in the “Harry Potter” movies, but Tumbleweed Elementary School students learned which house chose them during a reveal ceremony, Tuesday, that included bright lights, balloons, tutus, lots of noise and colorful tables for each house.
The house system is a motivational effort to support the school culture, encourage achievement and allow students and families feel connected to the school. It is the Ron Clark Academy system implementing processes that build character, relationships and school spirit.
The six houses — Rêveur, Altruismo, Isibindi, Amistad, Nukumori and Sollevare — have their own values. Rêveur (blue) is the House of Dreamers, Altruismo (black) is the House of Givers, Isibindi (green) is the House of Courage, Amistad (red) is the House of Friendship, Nukumori (purple) is the House of Kindness and Sollevare (yellow) is the House of Uplifting.
The transitional kindergarten through fifth grade school has 622 students. There were separate reveal ceremonies for first through fifth grades. Once the students leaned which house chose them, they went to their house’s table for a bag of color-coded goodies that included a T-shirt, glasses, a rubber wristband and a plastic clapper.
The kindergarten students were placed in the Ohana, the House of Family. Their future house will choose them, next year, when they start first grade.
“They’re going to be recognized for good character, good behavior,” Principal Misti Larrick, dressed in Rêveur blue, said. “They’ll earn points for themselves that will go into their house. We’re going to have house competitions all year.”
The students will be able to keep track of their points and those of other students. If a student earns a point, their picture will be posted on the big screen at the school. Students will be able to “spend” their points in a student store and at the end of the school year, there will be a house champion.
“I was one of the lucky ones that got to go to the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta,” fourth grade Teacher Maurine Turner, a member of Rêveur, said.
She attended the training a couple of years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed implementation of the program.
“We actually started building it up and amping it up end of last year, teaching about all the houses,” she said.
The students were excited to find out which house chose them. They will be life-long members of their house.
“We want the kids to feel a sense of belonging and this is what’s going to help with that,” Turner said.
