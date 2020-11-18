The still-surging Covid-19 pandemic has ushered in all kinds of changes, most of which are either disagreeable, at least, or dangerous, at worst, for nearly all of us.
So it goes, that the 30th Annual Senior Expo put on by High Desert Medical Group will be different in 2020 — presented as an online extravaganza of talent, merit and entertainment that features some of our Antelope Valley’s foremost elder ambassadors, as well as the talent and insight provided by Academy Award-winning performer Shirley MacLaine, star of silver screen from “Some Came Running” through “Terms of Endearment” and up to the present moment.
MacLaine, who broke out from Broadway to Hollywood stardom while she was in her early 20s — that was more than 60 years ago — is now in her 80s. She remains provocative, contrarian, wise, witty, entertaining and downright funny and she is the featured celebrity of the Senior Expo.
The online presentation is a big change and it is because High Desert Medical Group, and all our vendors, simply cannot stage the event as normal at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds because these are not normal times.
If anyone can be infected with Covid-19, our honored and elder citizens are among the most vulnerable. So it is with some sadness, but some resourcefulness, that we are presenting Senior Expo 2020 online at www.HDMGSeniorExpo.com
We are hoping that senior living homes, assisted living facilities and others, will livestream the event, which begins at 9 a.m., Thursday.
If you do an online registration, you will be eligible to be entered into raffles and awards of prizes. There will be online entertainment and entertainers like “Rat Pack Ricky,” singing the tunes of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and Jacob Nelson and the Tone Wranglers.
The Antelope Valley Press, for more than 20 years, has partnered with High Desert Medical Group in presenting the Senior of the Year, one of the most popular features. For all the years that there has been a Senior Expo, some of the Valley’s most engaged community volunteers and public citizens have been honored.
This year yielded another great crop of nominees: Felix Mayerhofer, April and George Ray, Mako Roberts and Joycelyn Shank.
In summary, trombonist Felix Mayerhofer taught music to generations of Valley students, and lived life in the bright lights of the Big Band Era. April and George Ray brought decades of joy to AV performing arts lovers with their thousands of costumes stitched at Daisy’s Costume Shop. Mako Roberts married her career Navy sailor Phil Roberts and journeyed bravely with him from Japan to volunteer with at her Methodist Church soup kitchen, church study groups and veterans’ events. Joycelyn Shank spreads joy with her group The Happy Singers, performing at senior centers and volunteered with her church and as a prison social worker, trying to steer inmates onto a better life path.
Their lively life stories are included in the special Senior Expo Tab found in the pages of the Antelope Valley Press. It is that annual very special section that provides information and entertainment to boost prospects for improved quality of life and health, including a lot of details about Medicare open enrollment.
Another feature of HDMG’s Senior Expo is the Veterans Community Service Award, which is presented in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Chairwoman Kathryn Barger. As in previous years, the Veterans’ Service Award goes to a person or group who has gone above and beyond in delivering assistance and support to those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.
The online Senior Expo begins at 9 a.m., with Senior of the Year ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The interview presentation with Shirley MacLaine is scheduled for 1 p.m. After the Senior Expo concludes, it will be available longterm on the High Desert Medical Group website.
If nothing else in this pandemic-impacted and politically and civically divisive year, Senior Expo sustains itself as a celebration of the simple victory of achieving longevity, and with that, reaching for the maximum benefits in length and quality of life. Here is hoping that many people in our Antelope Valley will find their way to enjoy this year’s Senior Expo.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he served as a paratrooper in the Cold War and deployed to Iraq twice to cover local National Guard troops as embedded journalist for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community mental health initiatives.
