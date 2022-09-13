SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said, Monday.

The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that US Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the case, last week, because the city had resolved claims and has shown it can pay its outstanding long-term obligations. When the city filed for bankruptcy, on Aug. 1, 2012, vendors hadn’t been paid and cash was running out to make payroll.

