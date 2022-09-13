SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said, Monday.
The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that US Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the case, last week, because the city had resolved claims and has shown it can pay its outstanding long-term obligations. When the city filed for bankruptcy, on Aug. 1, 2012, vendors hadn’t been paid and cash was running out to make payroll.
“The grueling and deep cuts we all experienced are in the rearview mirror of San Bernardino’s history,” Mayor John Valdivia said.
Officials said the city of 22,000 people some 60 miles east of Los Angeles is now in a much better financial position and has been tackling street paving and tree trimming projects and hiring much-needed staff.
For the current fiscal year, the city has forecast a $2.5 million budget surplus — a far cry from the $45 million budget shortfall that was projected when the city entered bankruptcy, the statement said.
