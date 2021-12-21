LANCASTER — 7-Eleven convenience stores are known for their Big Gulps and 24/7 hours.
For the past 21 years, a couple of weeks before Christmas, franchise owner Mike Singh conducts a toy and clothes giveaway at his store on Avenue I and Third Street East.
“It’s just all blessing of God, so whatever he gives me, I like to share that,” Singh said.
Singh held the most recent giveaway, on Dec. 11, when between 800 and 900 people young and old showed up.
“Anybody can show up,” Singh said.
Customers lined up, at 7 or 8 a.m., for the noon distribution. Santa Claus also stopped by the store to take pictures with people.
“They get a bag from the Santa Claus and go in the line and get everything, from the toys, beanies, gloves, jackets (and) socks,” Singh said.
After they make their way through the line, there is a table topped with food, including pizza, French fries and doughnuts.
“You can see the nice smiles on the little kids,” Singh said.
The tearful response from a customer with four children who did not know what they were going to do for Christmas reminds Singh why he does it.
“They start having the water in their eyes and those kind of things means we really need to keep doing this thing,” he said. “Every year we try to do better, whatever we can.”
Singh added he gets good support from the city. Mayor R. Rex Parris, Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and other members of the City Council showed up.
“They send all the upper deputies to take care of the line,” he said. “And Rex, he’s been great.”
After 21 years, Singh’s customers know what to expect come December. The distribution is for all ages.
“We never say no to anybody because there’s a lot of homeless guys who come in and they like to have those jackets for the winter, shoes, socks,” Singh said. “We don’t to say no to anybody.”
Singh owns three 7-Eleven franchises — one on Sierra Highway in Lancaster, another on Avenue R in Palmdale and one in San Bernardino.
